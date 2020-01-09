Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable Friday
Jones is questionable for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn due to a left thigh bruise.
This is the first report of the forward's thigh injury, as Jones has participated in the last 18 straight games for the Heat. The UNLV product could likely end up being a game-time call due to his questionable tag for Friday's game. Over 23 appearances this year, Jones is posting a career-high 9.0 points per outing.
