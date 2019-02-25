Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with illness
Jones is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat will already be without Justise Winslow (knee) and Rodney McGruder (knee), and James Johnson (shoulder) is also questionable, so Jones' illness doesn't exactly come at a good time, as Miami jockeys for playoff position. Regardless, the team will wait until closer to game-time before ruling on Jones' status. If he does play, he could be set for extended minutes.
