Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with migraine
Jones is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers after missing shootaround due to a migraine, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones has taken on a sizeable role over the past six games while the Heat have dealt with injuries, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes. If he's unable to play Wednesday, Duncan Robinson and Kelly Olynyk could see some more run.
