Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ready for opener
Jones (thigh) is absent from the injury report for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Jones missed some practice time earlier in the week while nursing a left thigh bruise, but he's received the green light to take the court for Wednesday's season opener. He averaged seven points and four rebounds over 60 games a season ago with Miami and will likely fall into a similar role this year.
