Jones (thigh) will be available to play Friday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 22-year-old was considered questionable after sustaining a left thigh bruise, but the injury won't end up impacting his availability Friday. Jones averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 33 minutes over the last two games and will look to continue his strong stretch of play in Brooklyn.