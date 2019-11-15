Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Remains out Saturday
Jones (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Jones is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a left hip strain. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
