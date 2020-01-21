Play

Jones (eye) checked back into Monday's game against the Kings, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Jones went to the locker room after being poked in both eyes, but he managed to return for the final seconds of the fourth quarter. He finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes.

