Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out for Wednesday
Jones (knee) won't be available for Wednesday's game against Boston, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones exited Monday's matchup with Boston following a right knee injury, and although there's been no further news on the issue, the team has ruled him out for Wednesday. James Johnson should fill in with Jones on the shelf.
