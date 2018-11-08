Jones (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones suffered a bruise to his right knee during Wednesday's game against San Antonio and, as of Thursday, is being listed as "out" on the team's initial injury report. The Heat are also expected to be without Dwyane Wade (personal), in addition to Dion Waiters (ankle) and James Johnson (hernia).