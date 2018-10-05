Jones (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Jones won't take the court after failing to practice Thursday. He's still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Tuesday's preseason action, and the Heat are expected to proceed with caution with the 21-year-old moving forward. If Jones manages to practice over the weekend, he could play in Miami's next exhibition Monday against Orlando.