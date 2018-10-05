Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Friday
Jones (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Jones won't take the court after failing to practice Thursday. He's still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Tuesday's preseason action, and the Heat are expected to proceed with caution with the 21-year-old moving forward. If Jones manages to practice over the weekend, he could play in Miami's next exhibition Monday against Orlando.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: MRI returns negative•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays on shoulder negative•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Exits with arm injury•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will start preseason opener•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.