Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Monday
Jones (illness) will not play Monday against Phoenix.
An illness will keep Jones out of the lineup Monday, and the Heat will also be without James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder. As such, expect the Heat to lean heavily on Josh Richardson and Dion Waiters on the wing, as well as their usual three big men -- Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk -- up front.
