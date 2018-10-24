Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Wednesday
Jones Jr. (foot) is out Wednesday against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones was doubtful heading into the contest, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Justise Winslow will be making his season debut Wednesday, and he could take a large chunk of Jones' minutes for the contest.
