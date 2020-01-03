Jones managed 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.

Jones has reached double figures in scoring in six of his last 10 appearances, plus he continues to make his mark on the defensive end. Despite his limitations as a shooter, Jones fits in well offensively too thanks to his off-ball cutting ability and willingness to do the dirty work.