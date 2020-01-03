Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 10 in 28 minutes
Jones managed 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.
Jones has reached double figures in scoring in six of his last 10 appearances, plus he continues to make his mark on the defensive end. Despite his limitations as a shooter, Jones fits in well offensively too thanks to his off-ball cutting ability and willingness to do the dirty work.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 14 points in thumping win•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 13 across 32 minutes•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with migraine•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Stuffs stat sheet•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Clutch block helps key comeback•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...