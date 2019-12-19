Jones pitched in 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the 76ers.

Jones was dealing with a migraine but was one of five Heat players to earn at least 30 minutes and reach double figures in scoring. Moreover, he drained a clutch three with just over a minute remaining that helped hold off a late comeback. After reaching double figures in scoring just once through his first nine appearances this season, Jones has gone for at least 13 points in three of the last four games. He'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus the lowly Knicks.