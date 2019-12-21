Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 14 points in thumping win
Jones managed 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over New York.
Jones continues to play meaningful minutes off the bench, amassing 26 minutes in the victory. He is typically called upon for his defense, although his ability to score at a high efficiency was on show here. The defensive ability is enough to keep him on the floor in most games and with his current role, he is worth a speculative pickup in most formats.
