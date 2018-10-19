Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 17 points in second consecutive start
Jones finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 victory over the Wizards.
Jones remained in the starting lineup as the Heat continue to bring a number of players back from injuries. Jones was solid finishing with 17 points but offered little else. His value is tied to scoring which in turn is tied to his minutes allocation. As long as he is starting he could be worth a look in deeper formats if you are in need of some points.
