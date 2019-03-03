Jones finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 26 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.

His point total matched a season-high, and Jones also chipped in four boards and a block in Saturday's loss. He's only averaging 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, and his solid performance on Saturday shouldn't be expected to remain the norm moving forward.