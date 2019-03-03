Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 18 in win
Jones finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 26 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.
His point total matched a season-high, and Jones also chipped in four boards and a block in Saturday's loss. He's only averaging 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, and his solid performance on Saturday shouldn't be expected to remain the norm moving forward.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...