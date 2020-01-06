Jones produced 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jones drew the start in place of Jimmy Butler (back) and poured in a career high scoring total while filling up the stat sheet across every category. It's unclear whether Butler is in serious danger of missing Wednesday's matchup versus the Pacers, but if he's unable to give it a go Jones could be in line to start once again.