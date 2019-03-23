Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Serviceable line in thumping loss
Jones ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-87 loss to Milwaukee.
Jones played 25 minutes as the starting small-forward, coming away with a serviceable yet unspectacular line. The Heat were embarrassed on both ends of the floor which meant a number of players were impacted in terms of playing time. Prior to this game, Jones had scored in double-digits just once since the end of January. Outside of his athletic upside, Jones is not a standard league asset and can be left on the waivers in most formats.
