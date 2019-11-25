Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Set to practice Tuesday
Jones (hip) is expected to practice Tuesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Jones is set to miss an eighth straight contest Monday due to a strained hip, though the fact that he's been cleared to practice suggests he could be nearing a return. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Houston.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...