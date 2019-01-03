Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Shines in return to bench
Jones went off for 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 117-92 win over the Cavaliers.
With James Johnson (illness) back from a one-game absence, Jones relinquished the starting gig at power forward but actually received more minutes in a reserve role than he had the previous game Sunday against Minnesota. That was due in part to the blowout nature of the contest, but Jones still made the most of the opportunity by flashing his athleticism and length on defense. That's not out of the ordinary for Jones, who is averaging nearly a steal (0.8) and block (0.8) per game this season in just 17.7 minutes, but don't expect him to maintain his hot three-point shooting. Prior to Wednesday's contest, Jones had hit only 10 of his 32 attempts from downtown (31.2 percent).
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Solid showing in spot start•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Enters starting five•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available to play Sunday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Dealing with migraine•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 21 minutes in win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.