Jones went off for 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 117-92 win over the Cavaliers.

With James Johnson (illness) back from a one-game absence, Jones relinquished the starting gig at power forward but actually received more minutes in a reserve role than he had the previous game Sunday against Minnesota. That was due in part to the blowout nature of the contest, but Jones still made the most of the opportunity by flashing his athleticism and length on defense. That's not out of the ordinary for Jones, who is averaging nearly a steal (0.8) and block (0.8) per game this season in just 17.7 minutes, but don't expect him to maintain his hot three-point shooting. Prior to Wednesday's contest, Jones had hit only 10 of his 32 attempts from downtown (31.2 percent).