Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Shines on defensive end
Jones tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 29 minutes Monday in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers.
The Heat had all of their core rotation players available Monday with the exception of center Hassan Whiteside (personal), but the packed bench didn't prevent Jones from logging significant run. For the second straight game, Jones pulled down double-digit boards while making a big impact in the defensive categories. Given that Jones failed to leave the bench in five of the Heat's previous eight games, it's difficult to invest in the third-year forward outside of deep formats, but his strong form in back-to-back outings should at least keep in the rotation for now.
