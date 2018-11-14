Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Sick, not at shootaround Wednesday
Jones has an illness and did not attend Wednesday morning's shootaround, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's possible Jones feels better by tipoff. But he should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
