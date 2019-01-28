Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Sidelined at least six weeks
Jones (knee) is dealing with two right knee bone bruises and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Jones suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Knicks, and while initial X-rays came back clean, a subsequent MRI revealed the true extent of the injury. The 21-year-old will begin receiving treatment immediately, and the team is hopeful he'll be able to return before the end of the season. In the meantime, Kelly Olynyk is a candidate to see an uptick in minutes while Jones is sidelined.
