Jones (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Tuesday's exhibition and despite an MRI coming back negative, he continues to be held out of action. It could just be the Heat being extra cautious, but Jones can now be considered highly questionable ahead of Friday's preseason tilt with the Wizards. The fact that Jones isn't practicing a day before the game likely means he'll ultimately be ruled out, but look for official confirmation following Friday's morning shootaround.