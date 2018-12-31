Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Solid showing in spot start
Jones put up 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected nine rebounds along with a block and a steal over 25 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.
Jones entered the starting lineup after James Johnson was ruled out for the evening due to illness. Jones made the most of his uptick in playing time, knocking down 63.6 percent of his field goals and missing a double-double by one board. Despite an impressive night, he'll likely return to a bench role within the next few games, where he's averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 11 contests as a reserve.
