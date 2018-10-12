The Heat will start Jones at power forward for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

It is unclear who Jones will be defending, as the Heat have opted to go with a small lineup. He will be playing with Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder, and Hassan Whiteside. He is coming off an impressive performance in the Heats' previous game, which he finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes. He will have a hard time finding minutes in Miami's deep rotation, but he has shown impressive flashes during his short stints in the league.