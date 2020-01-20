Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Starting Monday
Jones will move into the starting lineup Monday against the Kings.
The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (hip), so Jones will get the nod at small forward for what will be just his second start of the season. He'll be joined by Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Meyers Leonard and Bam Adebayo.
