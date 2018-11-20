Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Starting Tuesday
Jones will start at power forward Tuesday against the Nets.
Jones will replace Justise Winslow in the starting five. That said, Jones' workload has been spotty all season and he's scored in double-digits just three times. So he can probably be safely avoided in DFS.
