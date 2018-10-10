Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Starting Wednesday
Jones (shoulder) will join the starting five Wednesday against the Pelicans.
With Coach Erik Spoelstra resting many players, Jones will enter the starting five. He's coming off a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss the Heat's previous two exhibitions.
