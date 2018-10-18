Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Starts against Thursday
Jones is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Washington, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat continue to deal with injuries to James Johnson (abdomen) and Justice Winslow (hamstring), so Jones will once again join the starting five for the second game of the regular season. He'll start alongside Goran Dragic, Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...