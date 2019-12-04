Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Steps back into rotation
Jones logged 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 121-110 overtime win over the Raptors, finishing with five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Jones returned from a 10-game absence due to a hip injury in the Heat's previous contest Sunday in Brooklyn, but he played just 10 seconds in the 109-106 win. The forward was more properly ushered back into the rotation Tuesday, and he put his athleticism on display on the defensive end in particular. With Miami having all of its core players healthy again minus Goran Dragic (groin), Jones is still going to be challenged to see his playing time pick up from here.
