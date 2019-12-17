Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Stuffs stat sheet
Jones supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals, two blocks and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jones finished with season highs in steals and blocks while earning at least 26 minutes for the sixth straight game. With Justise Winslow (back) and James Johnson (personal) both sidelined, Jones has been impactful off the bench for the Heat, and he's likely to receive decent burn once again during Wednesday's road matchup versus the 76ers.
