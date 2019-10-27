Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Suffers groin strain
Jones was diagnosed with a left groin strain and is doubtful to play Sunday at Minnesota, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones exited Saturday's win over the Bucks due to the injury so it seems highly unlikely he'll be able to play with the quick turnaround Sunday. The severity of the strain remains unclear.
