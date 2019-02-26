Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Takes part in practice
Jones (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones was held out of Monday's contest against Phoenix due to illness, so it's good to see that he was able to get back on the floor with his teammates Tuesday. While he appears to be trending in the right direction, he's still a game-time decision at this point.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not play Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with illness•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 16 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Likely active Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.