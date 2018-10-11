Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Turns in a gem Wednesday
Jones produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason victory over New Orleans.
Jones returned from a shoulder injury to play 25 minutes as the fill-in starter and rewarded the coaching staff with an impressive performance. Jones has flashed some upside throughout his career but is yet to find himself in a role that will allow him to play consistent minutes. This season figures to be the same with the Heat possessing one of the deepest rosters in the league. At this stage, he is more of a deep league option.
