Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Upgraded to probable
Jones (illness) participated in shootaround and has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Jones was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Nets with an illness, but it looks like it won't cost him more time than that. Jones' status will still need to be confirmed before tip-off, but all signs point to the high-flyer being a full go in Indiana.
