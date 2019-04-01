Jones (personal) will be available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones has been away from the team for personal reasons, and while he still was not with the team at shootaround, the expectation is that he'll rejoin the Heat in Boston prior to tip-off. Jones has been in the starting lineup for every game since March 17, and he's averaging 22.5 minutes per contest in that span.