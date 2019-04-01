Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will be available Monday
Jones (personal) will be available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones has been away from the team for personal reasons, and while he still was not with the team at shootaround, the expectation is that he'll rejoin the Heat in Boston prior to tip-off. Jones has been in the starting lineup for every game since March 17, and he's averaging 22.5 minutes per contest in that span.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Serviceable line in thumping loss•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 18 in win•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable Saturday•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.