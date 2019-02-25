Jones (illness) has been ruled out Monday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Along with Jones, who is dealing with an undisclosed illness, the Heat will be without the likes of Justise Winslow (knee), Rodney McGruder (knee) and James Johnson (shoulder), leaving the team thin at forward. Kelly. As a result, look for the Heat to rely more heavily on Josh Richardson and Dion Waiters on the wing, along with Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside up front.