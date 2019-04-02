Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not return Monday
Jones will not return to Monday's game against the Celtics after suffering a right knee injury.
Jones suffered the injury in the first half of Monday's game, playing 17 minutes and collecting two points. James Johnson started the second half in his place, and should be in line for a larger role if Jones is forced to miss more time. Jones will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Miami, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
