Jones will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Spurs after suffering a bruised right knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed three games earlier in the season, however this injury doesn't seem to be related. They are calling it a bruise for now, which makes it seem as though it isn't anything too serious. More information should come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Indiana.