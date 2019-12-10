Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Tuesday
Jones (illness) will be available Tuesday against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones popped up on the injury report due to an illness, but the bouncy wing will play through the ailment. He's averaged 26.5 minutes over his last two games, though he hasn't provided fantasy-relevant production this season.
