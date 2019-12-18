Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Wednesday
Jones (migraine) will play Wednesday against the 76ers.
Jones is battling a migraine but will play through the issue Wednesday. He's assumed a larger role over the past six games with the Heat battling injuries, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes over that stretch.
