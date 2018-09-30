Jones will pick up the start for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are going to be without a bunch of typical contributors, which includes the likes of Wayne Ellington (ankle), Josh Richardson (quad), Bam Adebayo (shoulder), James Johnson (back) and Dion Waiters (ankle). That affords Jones an opportunity to start in the preseason opener and he could be in line for an expanded workload as well. After playing on a two-way deal last year, Jones has been upgraded to a standard contract this season and is set to operate as a depth piece on the wing once the regular season arrives.