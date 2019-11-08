Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Won't return Thursday
Jones won't return to Thursday's contest against the Suns due to suffering a left hip strain in the first half.
Jones just received medical clearance to return to the court following a groin injury which he sustained against Milwaukee on Oct. 26. Now the high-flying forward appeared to aggregate a hip strain during the first half of Thursday's matchup. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, and Jones should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
