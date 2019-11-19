Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Won't return Wednesday
Jones (hip) won't play Wednesday against Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones has reportedly been making progress on his way back from a left hip injury, though he's not yet ready for game action. If he's able to return to practice prior to Friday's matchup in Chicago, he'll have a chance to receive the green light.
