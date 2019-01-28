Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays come back negative
Jones (knee) is set to undergo an MRI on Monday in Miami after X-rays came back negative, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
While it's good news that Jones' X-rays came back negative, the team won't know more until he undergoes an MRI. Expect clarity on the situation sometime Monday.
