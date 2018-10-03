Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays on shoulder negative
Jones underwent X-rays on his right shoulder, which returned negative, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jones crashed to the ground after a high-flying put-back dunk attempt and was forced to exit the game. Encouragingly, his X-rays returned negative, so the injury may not be long-term. More information could emerge in the coming days after he spends more time with team doctors.
