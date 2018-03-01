Heat's Derrick Jones: May not play Thursday
Jones, who was recalled from the G-League, may not make it to the arena in time for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
If Jones is unavailable, Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and other wing players could all see extra run. More information should arrive as tipoff draws near.
