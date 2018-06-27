Jones will join the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones appeared in 14 games with the Heat last season, drawing eight starts and averaging 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.1 minutes while shooting 38.8 percent from the field. He held a more significant role in the G-League, where he started 11 of 13 games with Miami's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, posting 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per tilt. Jones also shot 51.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.