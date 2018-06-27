Heat's Derrick Jones: Playing for Miami in summer league
Jones will join the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Jones appeared in 14 games with the Heat last season, drawing eight starts and averaging 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.1 minutes while shooting 38.8 percent from the field. He held a more significant role in the G-League, where he started 11 of 13 games with Miami's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, posting 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per tilt. Jones also shot 51.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...